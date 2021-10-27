WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Announces Earnings Results

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. WesBanco had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $148.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of WesBanco stock traded down $2.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.92. 6,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,649. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.37.

Get WesBanco alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WesBanco stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 204,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,822 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of WesBanco worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James cut WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.