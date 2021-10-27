Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Short Interest Down 84.8% in October

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 84.8% from the September 30th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of WEA remained flat at $$14.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 434 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,034. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $12.94 and a fifty-two week high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $844,000.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

