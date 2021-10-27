Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.200-$4.300 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.20-4.30 EPS.

NYSE WAB traded down $1.15 on Wednesday, hitting $90.53. The stock had a trading volume of 16,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,512. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $55.83 and a one year high of $93.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.83.

In related news, CFO Patrick D. Dugan sold 17,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $1,533,310.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,921,746.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Deninno sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,380,217.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,179 shares of company stock valued at $2,515,935. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

