WEX (WEX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

WEX (NYSE:WEX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. WEX has set its Q3 2021 guidance at $2.150-$2.350 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at $8.300-$8.700 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $459.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.26 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. On average, analysts expect WEX to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.45. WEX has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $234.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WEX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 78.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,958 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of WEX worth $57,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.92.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

