Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Given Overweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WTBDY stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.48. 2,021 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.27. Whitbread has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

