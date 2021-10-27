Widercoin One Day Volume Tops $21,970.00 (WDR)

Widercoin (CURRENCY:WDR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 27th. One Widercoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Widercoin has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. Widercoin has a total market cap of $132,922.40 and $21,970.00 worth of Widercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00071841 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00071784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00097010 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58,990.27 or 0.99823354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,014.22 or 0.06792859 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002585 BTC.

Widercoin Coin Profile

Widercoin’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,269,412 coins. Widercoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinWider

Buying and Selling Widercoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Widercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Widercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Widercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

