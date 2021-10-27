William Blair Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Tenet Healthcare in a report issued on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.44 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.94 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of THC stock opened at $68.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. Tenet Healthcare has a 12-month low of $24.15 and a 12-month high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.46.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,306,000 after acquiring an additional 47,758 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 81.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,596,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,613 shares during the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,327,000 after buying an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $4,516,422.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 1,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.94, for a total value of $136,542.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,709 shares of company stock valued at $5,899,475 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

