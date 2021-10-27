Wing Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $4.29 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Wing Finance has a total market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00070118 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 66.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070536 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00095400 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,725.63 or 0.99781546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,959.03 or 0.06726839 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002566 BTC.

Wing Finance Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

