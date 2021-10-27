WINk (WIN) Price Tops $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 27th. In the last seven days, WINk has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a market cap of $403.24 million and approximately $433.71 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WINk coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WINk alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012816 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002934 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 83.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00005579 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $437.09 or 0.00747007 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000013 BTC.

WINk Coin Profile

WINk (WIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WINk is https://reddit.com/r/WINk_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WINk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WINk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WINk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WINk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WINk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.