Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes Sells 5,211 Shares

Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 5,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.66, for a total transaction of $1,139,437.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $226.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $819.48 million, a P/E ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $208.93 and its 200-day moving average is $201.29. Winmark Co. has a 52-week low of $163.40 and a 52-week high of $226.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a $7.95 dividend. This is an increase from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $31.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WINA. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Winmark by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 11.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 5,232 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Winmark by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Winmark from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corp. engages in the franchising of five value-oriented retail store concepts that buy, sell and trade gently used merchandise and also provides consulting and advisory services to franchisors through Winmar Franchise Partners. It operates through the following segments: Franchising and Leasing.

