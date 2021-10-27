Wise plc (LON:WISE) Insider Taavet Hinrikus Sells 10,000,000 Shares

Wise plc (LON:WISE) insider Taavet Hinrikus sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 815 ($10.65), for a total transaction of £81,500,000 ($106,480,271.75).

LON:WISE opened at GBX 815 ($10.65) on Wednesday. Wise plc has a one year low of GBX 785.20 ($10.26) and a one year high of GBX 1,176.50 ($15.37). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,028.28. The company has a market capitalization of £8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,030 ($13.46) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 895 ($11.69) price objective on shares of Wise in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. Its payments infrastructure include various products, including Wise Transfer to send money abroad; Wise Account to meet multi-currency banking needs for people; Wise Business, an account that provides business customers with international banking features; and Wise Platform that allows banks, including credit unions and financial institutions, and enterprise partners to integrate its payments network into their own mobile applications or online banking.

