Wm Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $237.82

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (LON:MRW)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 237.82 ($3.11) and traded as high as GBX 286.60 ($3.74). Wm Morrison Supermarkets shares last traded at GBX 286.40 ($3.74), with a volume of 34,656,498 shares trading hands.

MRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 216 ($2.82) to GBX 254 ($3.32) in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 285 ($3.72) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wm Morrison Supermarkets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.33 ($3.45).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.81, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -238.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 288.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 237.82.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. It engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. The company also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; wholesales flowers and plants; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license and engages in real estate management activities.

