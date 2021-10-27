World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Issues Earnings Results

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The credit services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 EPS.

WRLD stock traded up $6.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.44. 82,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,390. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $192.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.62. World Acceptance has a one year low of $82.44 and a one year high of $212.76.

In related news, Director Charles D. Way sold 833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $162,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,274 shares of company stock worth $1,787,200. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in World Acceptance stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) by 565.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 898 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in World Acceptance were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WRLD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

