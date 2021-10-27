Wrapped NXM Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.69 Million (WNXM)

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $92.69 million and approximately $9.25 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped NXM has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be bought for $55.27 or 0.00093839 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.23 or 0.00049679 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.73 or 0.00208608 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.88 or 0.00098380 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped NXM

WNXM is a coin. Its launch date was July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here . Wrapped NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped NXM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.