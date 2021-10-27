Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Achieves Market Capitalization of $227,168.92 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be purchased for approximately $668.14 or 0.01138830 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market capitalization of $227,168.92 and $1,367.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00049367 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005267 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.99 or 0.00209633 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $57.46 or 0.00097943 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

