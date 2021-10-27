XMON Price Hits $7,697.86 on Major Exchanges (XMON)

XMON (CURRENCY:XMON) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One XMON coin can now be purchased for $7,697.86 or 0.13087451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, XMON has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. XMON has a market cap of $11.51 million and approximately $19,414.00 worth of XMON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00069011 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00069703 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00094358 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,001.61 or 1.00311032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,963.31 or 0.06738192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XMON Coin Profile

XMON was first traded on November 13th, 2020. XMON’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,495 coins. XMON’s official Twitter account is @0xmons

According to CryptoCompare, “0xmons is an experimental NFT project that combines generative pixel art with blockchain collectibles. “

XMON Coin Trading

