Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.20. Xtant Medical shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 119,425 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $103.18 million, a P/E ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.50%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 294,081 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Xtant Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xtant Medical by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

