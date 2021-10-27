YAM V3 Hits Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (CURRENCY:YAM) traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. YAM V3 has a market capitalization of $8.16 million and $4.21 million worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YAM V3 coin can now be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00001088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

YAM V3 Coin Profile

YAM is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 13,968,724 coins and its circulating supply is 12,757,048 coins. The official message board for YAM V3 is medium.com/@yamfinance . YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance . The official website for YAM V3 is yam.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

Buying and Selling YAM V3

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YAM V3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

