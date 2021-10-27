Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) will report earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.07. Yamana Gold posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yamana Gold will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Yamana Gold.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.49%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AUY. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. National Bank of Canada raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

NYSE:AUY opened at $4.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.52. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yamana Gold (AUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.