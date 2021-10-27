Ycash (YEC) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last Week

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. Ycash has a market cap of $5.51 million and approximately $33,444.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ycash coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00000798 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.72 or 0.00256258 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.54 or 0.00104625 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.66 or 0.00128631 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001619 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002782 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,724,069 coins. Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ycash is www.ycash.xyz . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Ycash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

