YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) Holdings Lifted by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in YETI were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $2,135,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in YETI by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after acquiring an additional 80,360 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 323.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 33,019 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in YETI by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 441,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,878,000 after acquiring an additional 224,868 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $2,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of YETI stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total value of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,092,908.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,783 shares of company stock worth $4,016,641. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YETI shares. Berenberg Bank set a $103.00 price objective on YETI in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on YETI from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on YETI from $121.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on YETI in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.26.

Shares of NYSE YETI opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.62. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.66 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.39 and its 200-day moving average is $91.52.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $357.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.76 million. Analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

YETI Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

