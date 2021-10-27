Zacks: Analysts Anticipate APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) will report $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for APA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $1.02. APA posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that APA will report full-year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $4.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for APA.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. APA had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The company’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of APA from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of APA from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of APA from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 73,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,418,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. APA has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 4.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.15%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $381,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,932.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 32,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of APA by 1.2% during the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 55,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in APA by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in APA by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

