Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) will announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Blink Charging’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Blink Charging reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Blink Charging will report full-year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.79). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Blink Charging.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLNK shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its stake in Blink Charging by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of Blink Charging by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.32. 1,100,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,411. Blink Charging has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.88 and a beta of 3.80.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services.

