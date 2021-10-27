Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to Post $0.86 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) to post earnings per share of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ciena’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.81. Ciena reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ciena will report full year earnings of $2.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ciena.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

CIEN stock opened at $52.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.08. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.83. Ciena has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $159,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,669 shares of company stock worth $2,674,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Ciena during the first quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 83.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth $42,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

