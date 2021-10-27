Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. Civeo reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.51 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Civeo.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

CVEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:CVEO traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.09. 32,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,438. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $316.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $108,228.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,735. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Civeo by 45.4% in the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 307,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after buying an additional 96,030 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Civeo by 137.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 27,396 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Civeo in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Civeo (CVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.