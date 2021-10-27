Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.22 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will announce $1.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $6.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 23.24%.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 128.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MTH traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $107.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,321. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.90. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $78.00 and a 52 week high of $120.19.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.