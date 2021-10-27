Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.99 Million

Analysts predict that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) will post sales of $10.99 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Neptune Wellness Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.36 million and the lowest is $10.79 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions reported sales of $21.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will report full-year sales of $51.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $50.48 million to $51.92 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $94.72 million, with estimates ranging from $83.58 million to $105.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) (TSE:NTB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $10.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.87 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative net margin of 344.98% and a negative return on equity of 74.86%.

NEPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Neptune Wellness Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $2,311,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 11.7% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,568,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 163,680 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 191.7% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 457,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300,893 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 51.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 427,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 145,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Neptune Wellness Solutions by 86.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,169 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 93,023 shares in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NEPT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,166,111. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $87.08 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.42. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

