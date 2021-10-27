Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to Post -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.24). PDS Biotechnology reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PDS Biotechnology.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDSB. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 66.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 253,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in PDS Biotechnology by 14.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,232,000 after buying an additional 7,766 shares during the period. 21.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PDSB opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.98 million, a PE ratio of -20.98 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

PDS Biotechnology Corp. engages in the development of clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat various early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers. Its products PDS0101, is an off the shelf immunotherapeutic that is administered by subcutaneous injection.

