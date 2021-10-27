Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to Announce $1.32 EPS

Brokerages expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.22 and the highest is $1.43. Zions Bancorporation, National Association reported earnings of $1.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $6.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ZION has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.65.

Shares of ZION opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Keith D. Maio sold 11,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $780,756.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,101,000 after buying an additional 315,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after buying an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after purchasing an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.