Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.
Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.
