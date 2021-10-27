Zacks: Analysts Expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to Post -$0.27 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.35). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.95) to ($1.27). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.13). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a negative net margin of 1,067.07%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.13.

Aclaris Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,250. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $979.46 million, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 16.17, a current ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 46.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

