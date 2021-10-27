Zacks: Analysts Expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report earnings per share of $0.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the lowest is $0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.28.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEM. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 106.1% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 680 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AEM traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $57.12. The stock had a trading volume of 31,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,983. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1-year low of $49.20 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.