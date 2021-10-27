Zacks: Analysts Expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to Announce $0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report $0.23 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. El Pollo Loco posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $121.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LOCO. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of El Pollo Loco stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $14.56. 72,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,779. The company has a market capitalization of $533.45 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.54. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $21.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 373,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,320 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

