Zacks: Analysts Expect Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.76 Billion

Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will report $1.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.80 billion and the lowest is $1.74 billion. Electronic Arts reported sales of $910.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full-year sales of $7.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.45 billion to $7.60 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.85 billion to $8.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.82%. Electronic Arts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $140.37. 1,692,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,532,664. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,845 shares of company stock valued at $5,789,014. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its position in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

