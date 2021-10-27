Zacks: Analysts Expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.40). GameStop posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) EPS.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GameStop presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $68.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $279,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $965,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in GameStop during the first quarter valued at about $888,000. 32.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GameStop stock traded down $4.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.44. 42,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,960,830. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average is $187.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of -182.72 and a beta of -2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.22. GameStop has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

