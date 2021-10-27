Zacks: Analysts Expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.10). The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The business had revenue of $6.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Luminar Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Shares of LAZR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.31. 23,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,028,072. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.39. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $47.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,693,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,849 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $73,317,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,497,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,778,000 after purchasing an additional 173,414 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $65,944,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,344,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.