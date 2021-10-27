Zacks: Analysts Expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Will Post Earnings of $2.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) will announce earnings per share of $2.03 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Olin posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,791.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $8.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 47.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLN. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Olin from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Olin from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Olin from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

OLN stock traded down $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.14. 2,255,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,398,080. Olin has a 1 year low of $16.03 and a 1 year high of $59.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after buying an additional 1,038,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Olin by 202.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,388,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $64,241,000 after buying an additional 930,144 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,577,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $674,357,000 after buying an additional 761,096 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,392,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

