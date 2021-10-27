Zacks: Analysts Expect Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Million

Analysts forecast that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will post sales of $1.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 million. Phunware reported sales of $3.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full-year sales of $7.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.55 million to $8.37 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.43 million, with estimates ranging from $10.50 million to $22.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Phunware.

Get Phunware alerts:

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 560.65% and a negative net margin of 429.56%. The business had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHUN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.75 price target on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phunware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHUN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 5,267.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,089,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the second quarter valued at $433,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 90.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 528,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 250,499 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phunware during the first quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Phunware by 343.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 178,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHUN stock opened at $4.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Phunware has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $24.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 11.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phunware (PHUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.