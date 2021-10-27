Zacks: Analysts Expect Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) will report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Transocean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the highest is ($0.08). Transocean reported earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transocean will report full-year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.51). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.52). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Transocean.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean had a net margin of 4.33% and a negative return on equity of 4.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Shares of RIG traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.86. 140,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,426,125. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 3.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.74. Transocean has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Transocean by 4.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 61,039 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Transocean by 29.8% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,556 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Transocean by 33.3% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 215,977 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

