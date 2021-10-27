Zacks: Analysts Expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.56 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) will announce sales of $12.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.10 billion and the highest is $12.88 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $11.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $47.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $46.34 billion to $47.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.98 billion to $48.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.52 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

NYSE TSN traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.63. 1,520,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,627. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tyson Foods has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $83.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

In related news, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $1,653,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $843,058.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12.2% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 66.0% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 166,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,150,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.11% of the company’s stock.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

