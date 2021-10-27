Zacks: Analysts Expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to Announce $1.00 EPS

Brokerages expect Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.96 and the highest is $1.03. Ultra Clean posted earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,500. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $65.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.41 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,854,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $215,504 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,102,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 40.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 19,176 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 11.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 8.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 62,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

