Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $1.02. Booz Allen Hamilton posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Booz Allen Hamilton.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,760,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,659,000 after purchasing an additional 769,405 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,378 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.0% in the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,434,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,917,000 after acquiring an additional 260,641 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,235,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,612,000 after acquiring an additional 65,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.8% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,081,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,896,000 after acquiring an additional 253,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.