Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE BR traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.30. 547,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,751. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

