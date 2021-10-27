Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

Analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) will post $1.14 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.19 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions posted sales of $1.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.46 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.65 billion to $5.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

NYSE BR traded down $2.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $181.30. 547,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,751. The stock has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.68 and a 1 year high of $185.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.23%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 10,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.14, for a total value of $1,820,134.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,819 shares of company stock worth $42,761,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.