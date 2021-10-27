Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) will post $0.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.09. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.99. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Catalyst Pharmaceuticals.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.25 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 58.80% and a return on equity of 28.22%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

In related news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.67, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 507,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,877,190.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 54,161 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $298,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,827,885 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 229,401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,766,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 164,171 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after buying an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,982. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market cap of $584.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.34.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

Featured Article: What is channel trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.