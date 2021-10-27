Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120,000.00

Wall Street analysts expect Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) to post sales of $120,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liminal BioSciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $20,000.00 to $210,000.00. Liminal BioSciences reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liminal BioSciences will report full year sales of $33.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $360,000.00 to $70.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.59 million, with estimates ranging from $3.23 million to $27.94 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Liminal BioSciences.

Get Liminal BioSciences alerts:

Liminal BioSciences (NASDAQ:LMNL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. Liminal BioSciences had a negative net margin of 6,157.81% and a negative return on equity of 457.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liminal BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Liminal BioSciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:LMNL) by 468.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,267 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Liminal BioSciences were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LMNL traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,983. The firm has a market cap of $53.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.74. Liminal BioSciences has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.47.

About Liminal BioSciences

Liminal BioSciences Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule drug candidates for the treatment of patients suffering from respiratory fibrotic diseases and other fibrotic or inflammatory diseases that have high unmet medical needs.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liminal BioSciences (LMNL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liminal BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liminal BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.