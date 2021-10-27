Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to Announce -$0.08 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MiMedx Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). MiMedx Group reported earnings of ($0.48) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MiMedx Group will report full year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MiMedx Group.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MDXG shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MDXG opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. MiMedx Group has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The company has a market capitalization of $739.99 million, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 1.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MiMedx Group (MDXG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.