Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) will report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported sales of $649.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.89 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $4.06 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.23 billion to $4.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 527.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,988,000 after acquiring an additional 52,700 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,768.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 30,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,929,000 after acquiring an additional 29,286 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 60.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VAC stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.40. The stock had a trading volume of 381,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,361. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 2.47. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $91.61 and a twelve month high of $190.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $153.37 and its 200 day moving average is $161.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently -480.00%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

