Zacks: Brokerages Expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.93 Million

Brokerages expect NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) to post $465.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for NICE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $468.00 million and the lowest is $464.30 million. NICE reported sales of $412.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NICE will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NICE.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $458.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.97 million. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE traded down $3.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $276.00. 103,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 283,037. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $281.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 52-week low of $211.25 and a 52-week high of $304.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NICE during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in NICE during the third quarter valued at $60,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in NICE by 113.5% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NICE by 77.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

