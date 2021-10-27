Zacks: Brokerages Expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) will report $1.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.56 billion. RPM International reported sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NYSE RPM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $88.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. RPM International has a twelve month low of $76.43 and a twelve month high of $99.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $144,815,000 after acquiring an additional 14,310 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of RPM International by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 726,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,416,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of RPM International by 66.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 616,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,665,000 after acquiring an additional 247,127 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of RPM International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 577,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of RPM International by 35.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

