Zacks: Brokerages Expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect SRAX, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SRAX’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.06. SRAX posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SRAX will report full-year earnings of ($0.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SRAX.

Get SRAX alerts:

SRAX (NASDAQ:SRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 million. SRAX had a negative net margin of 114.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRAX. Dawson James upped their price objective on SRAX from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of SRAX stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 89,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,939. The firm has a market cap of $138.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87. SRAX has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at $55,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at $61,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of SRAX during the second quarter valued at $152,000. 17.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SRAX

SRAX, Inc is a financial technology company which provides tools for communication between public companies and their shareholders and investors. It operates through the following segments: Sequire and BIGToken. The Sequire segment includes the licensing of the company’s proprietary SaaS platform and associated data analysis technologies.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SRAX (SRAX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SRAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.