Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) to Sell

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial raised shares of Freshpet to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Shares of FRPT stock traded down $6.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.20. 613,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,076. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $113.44 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -362.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.44.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,489 shares of company stock worth $2,041,942. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Freshpet by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Freshpet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,505,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 39,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freshpet (FRPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.